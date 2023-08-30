Al-Menfi Supports Expanding 6+6 Election Committee in Meeting with UN’s Bathily

The president of Libya’s Presidential Council, Mohammed al-Menfi, affirmed his support for expanding participation and dialogue in the joint committee drafting election laws during a meeting with UN envoy Abdoulaye Bathily on Wednesday.

The two leaders met at the Presidential Council headquarters in Tripoli to discuss the latest developments in Libya.

According to the media office of the Presidential Council, Bathily commended al-Menfi for his “pivotal role in bridging divergent perspectives among Libya’s political leaders and partnering with the UN mission to achieve peace and stability nationwide, including the positive steps taken by the Supreme Financial Committee.”

Al-Menfi expressed his backing for broadening involvement in the 6+6 joint committee, comprised of representatives from Libyan institutions and political factions tasked with preparing electoral legislation.