Egyptian Minister of Labour: Libya has no stability to send Egyptian workers

The Egyptian Minister of Labour, Hassan Shehata, has revealed new details regarding sending Egyptian workers to Libya, after the electronic link that established between the ministry and its Libyan counterpart during the previous period.

Shehata said in a press conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, that until now there is no stability in Libya to send Egyptian workers there, indicating that this is not a ministry decision, but rather a state decision.

“The Libyan Minister of Labour desires and wants, of course, but we confirm that we have not and will not send our workers unless there is security stability there”, the Minister added.