UN and Libyan Authorities Seek Solutions for Internally Displaced People

Libya’s Deputy Foreign Minister in the Libyan Government appointed by the House of Representatives met on Wednesday with a visiting UN delegation in Benghazi to address the crisis facing internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Libya and strengthen cooperation on sustainable solutions.

The meeting at the Foreign Ministry headquarters focused on developing ties between Libyan authorities and humanitarian organizations to find long-term resolution to the IDP dilemma, according to a ministry statement.

The session aimed to organize activities of international groups operating within Libya and ensure continuity of aid programs without impeding Libyan sovereignty, the statement noted.