Public Prosecutor forms committee to investigate Al-Manqoush-Cohen meeting

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has formed a committee to investigate Foreign Minister Najla Manqoush’s meeting with her Israeli counterpart in Rome.

A readout from the Public Prosecutor on Saturday said the committee will gather information to interrogate those who attended the meeting and weigh the damage caused to the interests of the Libyan state.

On Saturday, Hakomitna platform said rumors regarding the assignment of the Minister of State for Communication and Political Affairs, Walid Al-Lafi, to manage the duties of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were baseless.

Al-Manqoush was sacked by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah after the Israeli press revealed her meeting with Eli Cohen, the FM of the occupation government in Palestine.

Dbeibah, who denied any knowledge of the meeting has ordered the formation of an investigation committee headed by the Minister of Justice.

The committee includes the Minister of Local Government and the Director of the Legal Affairs and Complaints Department in the Council of Ministers.