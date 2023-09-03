Sudan’s war inching closer to border with Libya

Sudan Tribune news website said a high-ranking military official in North Darfur state had revealed that the Sudanese army conducted a series of intense airstrikes targeting a military base belonging to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Darfur, located near the Libyan border.

The website said that in a bid to prevent the delivery of military supplies to the RSF via Libya, the Sudanese army had seized control of the Chevrelet military base, located on the Libyan border, just a few days after the outbreak of hostilities on April 19.

“Without explicitly naming the countries involved, the Sudanese army has accused some countries in the region of providing weapons and ammunition to the RSF through Libya and the Central African Republic.” The website indicated.

Press reports have confirmed the involvement of Khalifa Haftar’s forces in sending military and logistical support to the RSF in Sudan. In mid-August, the Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah accused a “Libyan party”: without naming them – of being involved in sending military support to one of the warring parties in Sudan.

The Sudanese ambassador to Libya, Ibrahim Ahmed, also confirmed in an interview with Al-Jazeera channel about a week ago that Khalifa Haftar had sent weapons to the RSF in Sudan before the start of the war.