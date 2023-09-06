Takala calls for unification of international positions towards Libyan file

The head of the High Council of State (HCS), Mohammed Takala, has stressed the importance of achieving peace in the country, ending all negative interventions, and unifying international positions towards the Libyan file to end the political crisis.

This came during his meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Libya, Haider Rashid Aghanen.

The two sides discussed the latest political developments in Libya, reviewing ways to ennoble bilateral relations between the two countries, according to the HCS media office.