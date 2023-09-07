Libyan Legislative and Executive Bodies Spend $770 Million in 8 Months

New financial records reveal that Libyan legislative and executive bodies have spent over $770 million in public funds during the first 8 months of 2023. The vast majority of these expenses covered salaries and wages.

According to data published by the Central Bank of Libya on Wednesday, the Government of National Unity received the largest share at $419 million, followed by the House of Representatives with $231 million. The Presidential Council took $106 million, while the High Council of State spent $12 million.

Across all institutions, salaries accounted for 55% of total expenditures at approximately $536 million. The Government of National Unity’s salary allocation was $189 million, making up 45% of its total expenses. The Presidential Council spent $92 million on salaries alone, representing 87% of its allotted funds. Salaries also constituted 59.4% of the House of Representatives’ budget and 44.9% of the High Council of State’s.