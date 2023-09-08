After Prigozhin’s death, can Wagner survive in MENA?

In Libya, the Wagner Group has 2,000 PMCs that guard major oil ports and help Libya National Army (LNA) chieftain Khalifa Haftar preserve his hegemony over the country’s east. Much like in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry will seek to place these Wagner forces under its umbrella.

One day before Prigozhin’s death, the Russian Defense Ministry dispatched a Yevkurov-led delegation to meet with Haftar in Benghazi. This delegation pledged to cooperate with the LNA against “international terrorism,” and offered military training to the warlord’s forces.

As Wagner historically carried out sniper and air defence training for the LNA, Yevkurov’s training offer clearly infringed on Prigozhin’s traditional turf.

As Haftar’s relationship with Prigozhin was strained by the Wagner chief’s support for Saif al-Islam Gaddafi and pressure tactics to accrue hard currency from the LNA, he will likely welcome the Russian Defense Ministry’s direct involvement.

The ouster of former Libyan Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha in May 2023, who Russia supported as a potential unifier of Libyan society, weakens Moscow’s relationship with the Tripoli-based authorities.

This could encourage the Kremlin to deepen its reliance on Haftar and encourage Wagner forces to carry out political interference on his behalf when Libya’s presidential elections are held.

“Even if Wagner’s military operations are not disrupted by Prigozhin’s death, his mutiny dealt a serious blow to Russia’s prestige in the Middle East and Africa”