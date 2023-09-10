Tuesday , 12 September 2023
Criminal Court issues death sentences for perpetrators of premeditated murder

Last Thursday, the Attorney General’s Office reported that the Criminal Court had issued death sentences for the perpetrators of premeditated murder.

The Tripoli Court of Appeal sentenced 3 to death and life imprisonment, and 12 years in prison to 13 others, on charges of violating the sanctity of a residence, killing 3 of its residents, and seriously wounding two, in 2011.

It also sentenced two defendants to death for killing a person, after chasing him and shooting him, in 2012.

The Tripoli Court of Appeal also sentenced to death an accused of killing two people and seriously wounding others in 2012.

