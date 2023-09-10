Storm Daniel hit Libyan coast

The Arab Regional Weather Center issued Sunday “Report No. 2” on the developments of the Mediterranean Storm Daniel, which began its direct impact on the northeastern coasts of Libya Sunday morning, pointing out that the northeastern coasts were affected by the storm, including Benghazi, as the latest satellite image and the Center’s analysis showed that the eye of the storm had entered Libyan territory, while clouds were still on their way to several Libyan cities in the coming hours.

The report warned that the areas extending from (Benghazi, Al-Marj, Al-Bayda, Shahat, Derna, and Tobruk) would be affected by high-speed winds of 120-180 km/hour, accompanied by very heavy rains reaching “50-250 mm,” in addition to the occurrence of lightning and thunder due to the flooding of valleys, and torrents, especially in areas of reefs, and mountain slopes.

Footage published by people on social media showed scenes of heavy rain in the city of Al-Marj, and at the same time, the Managing Council of the Municipality of Al-Marj said that the work of rescuing families stuck in their homes due to the rain was still underway, adding that opening rainwater runoff tracks had been underway since the early morning hours. Also, footage from Benghazi showed that a large number of its areas were affected by the storm, with buildings and trees falling, causing major losses to people’s properties.

The expert at the National Center of Meteorology, Muhyeddine Ali, confirmed that the wind speed would decrease Monday, and the effects would disappear, so that the winds would be calmer next Tuesday throughout the country, calling on people to take caution, and not to stand in the paths of the valleys. Ali added in a press statement that the Storm would move eastward, passing through the areas of Jaghbub, and reaching the border areas with Egypt.