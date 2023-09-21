43,000 Libyans Displaced by Floods Leave Derna Over Water Scarcity, Uninhabitable Homes

Per a recent displacement report from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), approximately 43,059 Libyans have been forced to flee their homes after severe flooding devastated northeast Libya.

The lack of clean water in the hard-hit city of Derna is driving residents to seek shelter in both eastern and western regions, accounting for the overall decline in those displaced within Derna itself, the IOM cited.

Displaced families are relocating east to Tobruk (1,320 people) and Benghazi (730), largely staying with relatives. However, rising numbers are also moving west to municipalities including Tripoli, Hai Alandalus, Misrata, Ghiryan, and Qasr bin Ghasheer, where most have been accepted into host homes.

Urgent needs identified among the displaced populace are food, drinking water, mental health services, and education for children. Displaced parents are concerned about enrolling their children in new schools and obtaining supplies.

The IOM update highlights the massive displacement still unfolding two weeks after the Mediterranean storm Daniel caused catastrophic flash flooding across northeast Libya on September 11. Recovery efforts continue amid the ongoing crisis.