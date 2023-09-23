Menfi: Libya needs international support in rescue, investigation and reconstruction

Monday , 25 September 2023
23/09/2023 The Libya ObserverMohamed Ahmed Press Articles

The Head of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Menfi, said that the flood disaster that struck eastern Libya is greater than the capabilities of the country, which has been exhausted by external interference and political division.

Menfi added, in a teleconference speech before a high-level United Nations meeting, that the country needs reconstruction through organizing an international conference, and global support in all stages of rescue, investigation, reconstruction, and others.

He pointed out that the disaster took tens of thousands of victims, wounded and missing people. It also caused huge material losses to the infrastructure, left psychological effects that will last for years, and requires continuous and organized international support, as he put it, noting that Libya is “a victim of climate change that it was never been the cause of it.”

