Bathily calls on Haftar to grant access to UN relief organizations to reach affected areas

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, called on Khalifa Haftar to grant full access to UN agencies and aid organizations working to alleviate the suffering of affected people in the storm-hit areas.

This came during Haftar’s reception of Bathily at his headquarters in Rajma on Sunday, accompanied by the Resident Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, Georgette Gagnon.

On X platform Bathily explained that he discussed with Haftar the ongoing relief efforts in Derna and neighbouring areas.

“I welcomed the solidarity displayed by all entities, including military and security actors working in the affected areas”, Bathily said.

Amnesty International had accused Haftar’s militias of obstructing the delivery of aid to those affected, and of placing unjustified restrictions on media.