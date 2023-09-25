More than 17,000 children were displaced after Libya floods, says UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has reported that the number of displaced children in eastern Libya as a result of the floods that accompanied Storm Daniel exceeded 17,000 children.

The organization said in a report on Friday that estimates by the International Organization for Migration indicate that the number of people displaced due to the floods has reached at least 43,000 displaced people, including 17,000 children.

It stressed that children are among the groups most affected by the disaster, and are most at risk from threats related to public health, mental health, and psychosocial disorders.

55 cases of acute watery diarrhea were recorded among displaced children in temporary shelters, according to data from health centers there.

Out of 114 schools, four schools were completely destroyed by the floods, 80 schools were partially destroyed, and at least 19 schools were converted into temporary shelters for families displaced from their areas, according to the report.

UNICEF provided medical relief supplies to 15,000 people affected by Storm Daniel, in addition to hygiene kits to 1,000 people, clothes, and other urgent relief materials.

By September 20, the World Health Organization has officially documented the death of 4,006 people and the loss of 8,548 others as a result of the floods.

UNICEF expects an increase in deaths among children as a result of the disaster, given that children represent 40% of the Libyan population, according to the report.