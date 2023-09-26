Audit Bureau prepares plan to monitor reconstruction of affected areas

The head of the Audit Bureau, Khaled Shakshak, has stated that they are seeking to develop a solid plan to monitor the reconstruction programs of the areas affected by Storm Daniel.

This came during his meeting with an American delegation included the official of economic relations at the US Embassy, Marina Galanica, and the representative of the United States Agency for Development, John Cardenas, who confirmed their keenness to activate the cooperation agreement with the Bureau.

Both sides discussed the repercussions of the disaster and the procedures for monitoring any international grants or contributions for reconstruction, to ensure the provision of standards of integrity, and transparency, according to the Bureau’s statement on its Facebook page.