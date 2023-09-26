Number of deaths in Derna reached 4,029, Al-Mismari says

Wednesday , 27 September 2023
26/09/2023 The Libya ObserverMohammad Press Articles

The spokesman for Haftar’s forces Ahmed Al-Mismari has announced that the number of victims of Storm Daniel in Derna reached 4,029.

According to the latest statistics published on Al-Mismari Facebook page, 697 bodies were recovered from Derna city, 647 bodies from Martouba cemetery, 50 other bodies were recovered from the Al-Dhahr Al-Hamar cemetery, during September 18 to 24.

On Monday, the spokesman for the Supreme Committee for Emergency and Rapid Response of the parallel government announced that the total number of victims in Derna reached 3,875.

