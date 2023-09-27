Rescuers search sea for Libya survivors after floods

Rescue teams continue search operations in the sea for survivors of the 10 September floods in eastern Libya, according to officials, Anadolu Agency reports.

Local and foreign teams are currently focusing their efforts on the sea to search for survivors

Walid Boubaker, a spokesman of the Libyan Crisis Committee, told Anadolu.

He said there are over 10,000 people still missing, following the floods.

No survivors have been found in Libya since 17 September, when rescuers found two sisters inside a demolished house in the eastern city of Derna.

“However, we may find survivors as search efforts on land are still ongoing,” Boubaker said.

Mediterranean Storm Daniel struck eastern Libya on 10 September, leading to floods in several cities, including Benghazi, Bayda, Al Marj, Soussa, and Derna, resulting in massive destruction to infrastructure and a significant loss of life.

Derna was hardest hit by the deadly flooding, causing the city’s dams to burst, washing away homes and people.

According to the forces loyal to East Libya-based Parliament, at least 4,120 people have been killed in the catastrophic floods.