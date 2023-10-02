Libya Parliament approves election laws

Libya’s House of Representatives (Parliament), on Monday, approved election laws drawn up by the 6+6 Joint Committee, Anadolu Agency reports.

The move came during a session held by the assembly in the eastern city of Benghazi, Parliamentary spokesman, Abdullah Belhaq, said in a statement.

“The House of Representatives unanimously agreed to issue the law to elect the head of state and the law to elect the National Assembly, which was drawn up by the 6+6 committee,” Belhaq said.

The 6+6 Joint Committee is formed jointly by the House of Representatives and the Tripoli-based High Council of State, which acts as a Senate, for the purpose of preparing the electoral laws.

In June, the 6+6 committee issued laws to regulate Libya’s upcoming presidential and legislative elections, but faced some objections.