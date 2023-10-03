Saif al-Islam Gaddafi thanks Aqila Saleh for adopting “inclusive electoral laws”

Saif Gaddafi thanked, Monday, Parliament Speaker Agila Saleh and members of the 6+6 Committee for what they did in drafting the electoral laws that “do not exclude anyone,” as he put it.

Gaddafi said in a written statement reported by his media, “I extend my thanks to Sir Aqila Saleh, Speaker of Parliament, and all brothers, members of the 6+6 Committee, for what they have done in drafting the electoral laws that do not exclude anyone, despite all the pressure, threats, and temptations.”

He considered that “a new chapter will begin in history of Libya.”

Aqila Saleh had confirmed that the law that was approved does not exclude anyone who meets the known conditions for candidacy, whether civilian or military, which will allow Saif al-Islam Gaddafi and Khalifa Haftar to run in the elections, and in the event of not winning, the candidate will return to his previous job.