Eastern Libyan government tours Derna’s Storm Daniel destroyed areas with Turkish construction companies

The Prime Minister of the internationally unrecognised eastern-based Libyan government, Osama Hamad, conducted a tour of the Storm Daniel destroyed areas of Derna on Monday with the chairmen of two Turkish construction companies.

The eastern based government said the two ‘‘major’’ companies, Beser Engineering and Consultancy and Silahtaroglu Engineering and Construction Company, specialise in the field of engineering and general contracting. It said the tour was in preparation for starting work and rebuilding the area according to the latest international specifications and standards.

Specialised in construction in difficult and damaged areas

The eastern Libyan government said the two Turkish companies are considered specialised in the field of construction in difficult and damaged areas and have experience in disaster-stricken areas, especially the areas where the devastating earthquake occurred in Turkey recently. It reported that they will participate during the coming period in the reconstruction conference it has launched planned for 1 to 2 November.