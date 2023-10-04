Libyan HoR Speaker asks UNSG to rally international support around unified government

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, (HoR) Aqila Saleh, sent a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UNSG), Antonio Guterres, in which he requested to mobilize international support to form a unified government whose mission is to hold presidential and parliamentary elections.

Saleh reiterated HoR’s fulfillment of its obligations to hold presidential and parliamentary elections by unanimously approving the issuance of the laws for electing the Head of the State and the National Assembly (Ummah Council), after the laws were completed by the 6+6 Committee, based on the 13th constitutional amendment.

Saleh pointed to the consensus between the HoR and the High Council of State (HCS), indicating the necessity of forming a unified government whose mission is to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in accordance with the text of Article 86 of the Law on Election of the Head of State, and Article 90 of the Law on Election of the Ummah Council, to ensure the holding of free and fair elections under a unified government across the country.

The spokesman for the HoR, Abdullah Blehiq, announced Monday the unanimous approval of the members to issue the law to elect the Head of the State and the law to elect the Ummah Council, after being completed by the 6+6 Committee.

The Speaker said, during the HoR session in Benghazi, that the law that was approved in accordance with the constitutional amendment did not exclude anyone who would meet the conditions for candidacy, adding that every citizen had the right to run as a civilian or military candidate for elections, saying that “those who don’t win elections return to their previous job.”

However, the HCS, which held its 91st plenary session headed by Mohammed Takala also on Monday, had so far avoided commenting on the issuance of the election laws, but only pointed out that its session had discussed the election laws reached by the 6+6 Committee.