UN: 17,000 children have been displaced from Derna

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that Storm Daniel, which hit Libya’s northeast on September 11 left 40,000 displaced people and at least 30,000 buildings damaged in Derna, the city hit the hardest by the rainwater and floods, adding that basic services such as electricity and water were seriously at risk.

OCHA said in a report Wednesday that the urgent humanitarian needs in Derna were healthcare, food, water, shelter and nutrition, as vulnerable groups such as children and displaced persons needed to receive specialized assistance.

OCHA stressed the need to protect children affected by floods, as there are more than 17,000 displaced children following the floods and destruction in Derna.

Priority geographical areas include Derna, Al-Bayda, Al-Marj, Benghazi and Soussa, and priority affected groups include displaced populations within Derna, especially pregnant women, boys and girls, unaccompanied minors and the elderly.

OCHA said the main needs in the cities ravaged by the floods also included non-food items, sanitation and hygiene, protection, food security and livelihoods, appealing to the international community to provide more humanitarian aid to help Libya recover from this disaster.