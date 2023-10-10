HNEC receives election laws from HoR

Wednesday , 11 October 2023
10/10/2023 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

The High National Elections Commission (HNEC) has received the laws regulating the presidential and parliamentary elections from the House of Representatives, which the latter approved last week.

The HNEC governing council is technically ready to put the electoral laws into effect, the commission stated, underscoring its position in distancing itself from the ongoing political tensions in the country.

It urged the political forces to complete the election’s requirement, pave the way for the commission to assume its responsibilities, and begin the implementation process within the period specified by the 13th Constitutional Amendment.

