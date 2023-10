Dear Marsad community,

We regret to inform you that the network of the Marsad websites, operating in Egypt, Libya, and Tunisia, will no longer be providing updates and fresh content starting from the end of this month, 31st October 2023. This collective effort was part of a larger regional initiative, which has now concluded.

Over the years, this platform has served as a hub for a free, accessible, reliable, and unbiased source of information about the security sector in the respective countries. It has been our honor to provide you with a platform to share and access knowledge in a collaborative environment.

We extend our sincere gratitude to each and every one of you for being an integral part of this journey. Your engagement and support have been the cornerstone of our success.

For continued updates and insights about SSR in our regions, we invite you to connect with us through our corporate social media channels (website, LinkedIn, Twitter) and newsletter.

Thank you for being a part of our community.

Best regards,

DCAF-Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance

