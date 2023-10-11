Libyan PM says his government can do all rebuilding work in floods-ravaged region

The Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said that everyone in the country “has a responsibility toward those affected by the floods in the ravaged cities,” stressing the continuation of work on all fronts to deal with psychological and mental health issues among the survivors.

Dbeibah said at the International Conference on Mental Health in its second edition, which is sponsored by the government within the procedures of “Sanad Watan” program, and is organized by Al-Razi Hospital for Psychiatric and Mental Diseases, that there would be a team formed by the government committee specialized in providing psychological support services to those affected according to a national program to deal with the psychological repercussions of the disaster.

He added that the importance of psychological support was equal to that of reforming the health and operational system of the health sector, pledging to make all resources available and provide facilities to make this program successful.

Dbeibah reaffirmed his government’s support for specialized academic programs at universities and postgraduate studies in the fields of psychiatry, stressing the organization of the private sector in order to better provide its services in the field of mental health to all those who needed them.

He pointed out that during wars and difficult circumstances that the country saw previously, the then-governments did not care about this track, and there was no government direction or firm political will to support this approach, confirming that his government would be able to carry out all reconstruction work in the flood-affected areas.