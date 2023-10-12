UNSMIL completes technical review of Libyan electoral laws, commends the 6+6 for their effort and calls for a political settlement on remaining contentious issues

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) completed an initial technical review of the Presidential Election Law no. 28/2023 and Parliamentary Election Law no. 27/2023, which were officially received from the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the evening of Thursday, 5 October.

UNSMIL commends the efforts of the 6+6 Joint Committee in drafting these laws, which represent a compromise amongst the members of the Committee, and expresses its appreciation for the progress achieved, despite the challenges and pressures faced by members of the 6+6.

Going forward and based on its initial review and consultations with relevant Libyan stakeholders, notably the High National Electoral Commission, UNSMIL believes that the updated laws constitute a working basis for the holding of elections and would require the commitment of all parties, especially the major leaders, in good faith. Contentious issues that need to be addressed and resolved through a political settlement, however, remain. These issues, which constitute a further manifestation of the lack of trust among Libyan political, military and security actors, include:

The provision for a mandatory second round for the presidential elections, regardless of the vote obtained by candidates.

The provision linking the presidential and parliamentary elections, making the National Assembly elections contingent on the success of the presidential elections.

The issue of a unified government to lead the country to elections and close the chapter of interim governments.

The need for the full inclusion of Libyans, including women and all cultural components.

UNSMIL emphasizes that these issues are political in nature and require a national compromise to take the country to elections. The Mission therefore calls on major stakeholders to come forward in good faith and engage in a constructive dialogue to address these long-standing issues once and for all.

Political leaders, military and security actors, civil society organizations and traditional leaders must demonstrate responsible and accountable leadership that enables all Libyans to exercise their political rights, bringing an end to transitional arrangements through peaceful and inclusive national elections. The people of Libya deserve peace, stability and progress. Elections represent the only way for that brighter future for the country. Libyans deserve it and the international community must support the realization of this long-awaited aspiration.