Al-Mishri calls for halting oil and gas exports until Israeli aggression on Gaza stops

Monday , 23 October 2023
22/10/2023 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The ex-Head of the High Council of State, Khalid Al-Mishri, has called for an immediate halt to the export of oil and gas from Libya until the war on Gaza stops.

Al-Mishri said the “occupier’s massacres have exceeded all limits to the extent that they directly and deliberately targeted hospitals and medical rescue teams in the Gaza Strip.”

He added that the shameful complicity and Western support for Israel in its crimes against humanity, regardless of the lives of innocent people is no less criminal than the killing itself.

“Therefore, we call for dealing with the language that these complicit countries understand by stopping the export of oil immediately until this brutal aggression against Palestinian people.” Al-Mishri said.

