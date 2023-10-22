Badi set deadline for Italian forces to leave Misrata base

The period set by the commander of the Al-Samoud Brigade in Misrata, Salah Badi, for foreign forces to evacuate the headquarters of the Air College in Misrata (airbase) ends on Sunday, as Badi called in his speech during a gathering of Misrata revolutionaries on the people of Misrata to expel the foreign forces present inside the College.

Badi called on Misrata’s revolutionaries to prepare military force to expel the Italian forces from the Misrata base after the deadline expires.

According to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper, officials of the foreign military department at the Misrata military airbase refused to meet with Badi, indicating that the base officials informed Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah that “whoever crosses the red lines toward the airbase will be a legitimate target for their forces.”

Badi set a 48-hour deadline for foreign forces to leave the airbase, and launched a verbal attack on Prime Minister Dbeibah, accusing him and his government of violations and corruption.