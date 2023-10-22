Monday , 23 October 2023
Home / Normal / Badi set deadline for Italian forces to leave Misrata base

Badi set deadline for Italian forces to leave Misrata base

22/10/2023 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The period set by the commander of the Al-Samoud Brigade in Misrata, Salah Badi, for foreign forces to evacuate the headquarters of the Air College in Misrata (airbase) ends on Sunday, as Badi called in his speech during a gathering of Misrata revolutionaries on the people of Misrata to expel the foreign forces present inside the College.

Badi called on Misrata’s revolutionaries to prepare military force to expel the Italian forces from the Misrata base after the deadline expires.

According to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper, officials of the foreign military department at the Misrata military airbase refused to meet with Badi, indicating that the base officials informed Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah that “whoever crosses the red lines toward the airbase will be a legitimate target for their forces.”

Badi set a 48-hour deadline for foreign forces to leave the airbase, and launched a verbal attack on Prime Minister Dbeibah, accusing him and his government of violations and corruption.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity Forces
Core Security & Justice Providers
Misrata

Check Also

Al-Mishri calls for halting oil and gas exports until Israeli aggression on Gaza stops

The ex-Head of the High Council of State, Khalid Al-Mishri, has called for an immediate …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved