Libyan authorities recover the bodies of 7 flood victims in Derna

Seven more bodies of the victims of the devastating floods that hit Derna have been recovered, said the Libyan Emergency Medicine and Support Center, which affiliated with the authorities of eastern Libya, on Sunday.

The Emergency Medicine and Support Center also said that its search and rescue team have recovered the remains of 12 victims.

The massive flash flood that has left over 4000 dead and thousands missing came as eastern Libya was lashed by the hurricane-strength Storm Daniel on September 10.

The storm affected several cities, including Benghazi, Bayda, Al Marj, and Soussa, resulting in massive destruction of infrastructure and a significant loss of life.

Derna was hardest hit by the deadly flooding, causing the city’s dams to burst, washing away homes and people.