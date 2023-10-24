LCW calls for investigation into detentions linked to Albarghathi’s arrest

Libya Crimes Watch (LCW) on Monday condemned the recent arrest campaign that was executed by security and military factions in Benghazi, between 6 and 14 of October.

The campaign resulted in the arrest of at least 12 civilians, including several activists and a journalist.

Highlighting their detention conditions, the LCW noted that the detainees were being arbitrarily held in the Internal Security Service prison in Benghazi without the benefit of legal counsel or contact with their families.

The arrest campaign followed an armed conflict between Khalifa Haftar’s forces and another faction affiliated with the former Minister of Defence, Mahdi Albarghathi in the Salmani neighbourhood of Benghazi.

According to the LCW, the clashes have led to the killing of a 10-year-old child and several combatants from both sides.

During the week-long conflict, communication and internet services were cut off in the city, causing widespread disruption, the organization noted.

It called for the immediate release of all detainees, an end to arbitrary arrests, and the revelation of the whereabouts of the forcibly disappeared.

The LCW further called on the Public Prosecutor to open an independent investigation into the human rights violations that occurred in Benghazi and to hold those responsible accountable.