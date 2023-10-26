Attorney General calls for enforcement of 8,676 old arrest warrants, including against 1,632 convicts still working for Interior Ministry

On Wednesday the Attorney General’s Office called for the enforcement of 8,676 old arrest warrants that have not been carried out. Specifically, it called for the superiors of 1,632 convicted persons working for the Ministry of Interior / it’s affiliates to implement these arrest warrants.

The Attorney General’s Office said this comes as part of its measures aimed at strengthening the penal policy. It came after its Judgment Implementation Monitoring Unit examined criminal judgments, the implementation and violation of the of application of adjudicated penalties, and as a result of the failure in the performance of the authorities authorized to issue orders for their implementation.

The Attorney General’s Office said the unit took judicial and administrative measures to ensure the implementation of court rulings convicting 8,676 convicts. Among them were 1,632 convicts who had previously been requested by the Public Prosecution to be suspended from practicing their work in the bodies and agencies affiliated with the Ministry of Interior. Subsequently, it instructed their superiors to implement the arrest warrants issued against them.