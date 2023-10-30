Gharyan clashes left 8 people dead, 27 injured

The Director of Gharyan Hospital, Khalid Zuweit, confirmed that the death toll of the armed clashes in Gharyan city had reached eight dead people and 27 others injured, indicating that the situation in the city was very stable, and that there was a full security deployment from members of the joint operations room.

Zuweit added that the Hospital’s management was in direct contact with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health of the Government of National Unity, and the Ministry’s Emergency Committee, to forward reports on the health situation and any other needs that could arise if armed clashes renewed.

On Sunday evening, hours after the clashes had broken, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, in his capacity as Minister of Defense, ordered the formation of a joint room from several security and military apparatuses to deter “aggressor groups in Gharyan”, saying the joint room was for defending the western and southwestern regions and it included seven brigades, eight battalions, and 12 security and military agencies.

“The room is headed by Abdul Salam Al-Zoubi (who could be appointed as Deputy Defense Minister soon), with the assistance of an officer from Brigade 444 and from Public Security and a representative from each assigned unit. The tasks of the room are to defeat the armed groups carrying armed clashes in Gharyan, deal with them with force if necessary, and secure the city and its surroundings.” Dbeibah said.

The room later announced seizing control of the entire city of Gharyan after Adel Daab’s force had withdrawn from the city.

Footage on social media showed the joint room forces moving toward Mizda (80 km south of Gharyan) and taking control of a camp that was used by Major General Osama Juweili’s forces from time to time.

It’s not clear yet whether the joint room’s operations ended or they will continue in the southwest of the country, where the room’s forces might clash with Khalifa Haftar’s forces that have controlled the region for years.