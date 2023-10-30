Parallel government to hold international conference on rebuilding Derna this week

The government appointed by the House of Representatives (HoR) in eastern Libya announced the holding of the international conference for the reconstruction of Derna and other affected cities on next Wednesday and Thursday.

The media office of the government said Monday in a press release that the international delegations participating in the international conference would begin arriving in Benina Airport in Benghazi starting October 30.

The government’s Prime Minister, Osama Hammad, said in a meeting with the preparation committee and military officials in the eastern region that the goal of the conference was to rebuild Derna and the affected cities after the disaster of floods,

The conference preparation committee announced earlier that the date of the international conference for the reconstruction of Derna would be postponed to early November 2023 “for logistical reasons and in order to give companies the necessary time to present effective studies and projects that would contribute to the reconstruction process.”